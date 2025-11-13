Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol
Tensions ran high in Mudhol as miscreants set sugarcane-laden trolleys on fire amid farmer protests demanding a price hike. Despite government intervention to set rates at Rs 3,300 per tonne, unrest persists, with farmers arguing the decision is confusing and risky.
Tensions escalated in Mudhol taluk on Thursday when several tractors and trolleys loaded with sugarcane were reportedly set ablaze by miscreants. This occurred amid ongoing farmer protests for a price increase to Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane.
Firefighters quickly responded to control the blaze and stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, farmer leaders distanced their protest groups from the incident, suggesting it might be a deliberate attempt by outsiders to discredit their cause. The sugarcane farmers have intensified their demands across various regions, notably Bagalkote and Mudhol.
The state government had recently fixed sugarcane procurement prices, linked to the recovery rate, at Rs 3,300 per tonne. While some farmers accepted the offer, others, particularly in Bagalkote and Haveri, remained unsatisfied, citing the risk associated with this pricing method.
(With inputs from agencies.)
