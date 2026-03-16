Farmers Dance to Drum Beats in NOC Protest

A farmer and his family organized a lively 'dance' protest at a bank in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. This remarkable demonstration involved the rhythmic beating of drums and playing of trumpets, drawing attention on social media.

Vijay Patidar, a farmer from Chandwada village, voiced his frustration as he struggled to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) despite repaying a substantial Rs 13 lakh loan from IDFC Bank a month ago. After repeated visits over the past six weeks to resolve the issue, he opted for this unconventional method to draw attention and prompt action from bank officials.

While Patidar declared he would continue similar protests if the NOC isn't quickly issued, bank officials, choosing not to comment on the incident, reportedly promised expedited processing. The protest underscores growing dissatisfaction over bureaucratic delays in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)