Left Menu

Karnataka's Land Resolution Drive: Bridging Farmers' Woes

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the formation of a district-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify forest and revenue land, aiming to resolve long-standing classification issues. Efforts include expediting land demarcation, improving record accessibility, and enhancing infrastructure to foster governance and support farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:33 IST
Karnataka's Land Resolution Drive: Bridging Farmers' Woes
Karnataka Revenue Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has unveiled plans for the formation of a district-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify forest and revenue lands. This initiative is aimed at addressing the long-standing challenges faced by farmers due to land classification issues.

Inaugurating the Mulki taluk Administrative Centre 'Praja Soudha', Gowda emphasized that the government is committed to resolving land-related hardships on a priority basis. Joint surveys are being conducted to demarcate past granted lands to farmers, with instructions issued to expedite the process across districts.

Infrastructure development including a Rs 70 crore upgrade to Wenlock District Hospital and a Global Capability Centre for the district demonstrates the government's investment in local growth. Furthermore, state land records have been digitized for public access, significantly reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026