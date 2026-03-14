Karnataka's Land Resolution Drive: Bridging Farmers' Woes
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the formation of a district-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify forest and revenue land, aiming to resolve long-standing classification issues. Efforts include expediting land demarcation, improving record accessibility, and enhancing infrastructure to foster governance and support farmers.
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Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has unveiled plans for the formation of a district-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify forest and revenue lands. This initiative is aimed at addressing the long-standing challenges faced by farmers due to land classification issues.
Inaugurating the Mulki taluk Administrative Centre 'Praja Soudha', Gowda emphasized that the government is committed to resolving land-related hardships on a priority basis. Joint surveys are being conducted to demarcate past granted lands to farmers, with instructions issued to expedite the process across districts.
Infrastructure development including a Rs 70 crore upgrade to Wenlock District Hospital and a Global Capability Centre for the district demonstrates the government's investment in local growth. Furthermore, state land records have been digitized for public access, significantly reducing bureaucratic hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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