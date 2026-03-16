Empowering Farmers: Cooperative Transformation for Amul's Milk Collection

In an effort to boost farmer profits, the government plans to bring Amul's Milk Collection Centres and the National Dairy Development Board under a cooperative framework. This move aims to address concerns about profits being diverted away from farmers, as highlighted by a Parliamentary panel.

The Ministry of Cooperation announced the initiative to register 45,000 centres as Multi-Purpose Village Cooperative Societies. These societies will join the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd and National Cooperative Milk Producer Organisation Ltd, ensuring direct benefits to farmers.

The report also urged the creation of an independent election authority for cooperatives, advocating for a national framework to strengthen electoral governance. This includes forming a State Cooperative Election Authority and promoting transparency through digitised processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)