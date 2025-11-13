S Krishnan Appointed Part-Time Chairman of J&K Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has officially sanctioned the appointment of S Krishnan as the part-time chairman of J&K Bank. His tenure will commence on November 13, 2025, and conclude on March 26, 2028, according to the bank's recent regulatory filing.

In August, J&K Bank's board approved Krishnan's appointment. He presently holds the position of an independent director at the Srinagar-headquartered bank.

Before this role, Krishnan served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank, and thereafter, he took charge as the MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank post his superannuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)