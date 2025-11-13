Left Menu

S Krishnan Appointed Part-Time Chairman of J&K Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of S Krishnan as part-time chairman of J&K Bank. This appointment is effective from November 13, 2025, to March 26, 2028. Krishnan, an independent director of the bank, previously served as MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:53 IST
S Krishnan Appointed Part-Time Chairman of J&K Bank
S Krishnan
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has officially sanctioned the appointment of S Krishnan as the part-time chairman of J&K Bank. His tenure will commence on November 13, 2025, and conclude on March 26, 2028, according to the bank's recent regulatory filing.

In August, J&K Bank's board approved Krishnan's appointment. He presently holds the position of an independent director at the Srinagar-headquartered bank.

Before this role, Krishnan served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank, and thereafter, he took charge as the MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank post his superannuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

 India
2
European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation

European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation

 Global
3
IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

 United States
4
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025