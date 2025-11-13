Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

Despite financial pressures and natural calamities, Himachal Pradesh's government has achieved remarkable progress in education, elevating its national ranking and declaring full literacy. Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlights these achievements while addressing fiscal challenges and delays in local elections due to adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Education Minister Rohit Thakur of Himachal Pradesh proudly announced on Thursday that the state has performed exceptionally well in the field of education, despite facing significant financial constraints and challenging conditions. He noted that the government, led by the Congress party, will complete three years in office on December 11, having operated under challenging circumstances throughout its tenure.

Thakur recalled the dire financial situation inherited from the previous government, which included a debt of Rs 76,000 crore and unresolved liabilities totaling Rs 10,000 crore related to employee benefits. He stated that the transition period required significant time as they stabilized the administration after by-elections.

He further explained that financial cutbacks by the central government compounded their difficulties. The state saw reductions in loans and revenue deficit grants, alongside a discontinuation of GST compensation. Despite these fiscal challenges, natural disasters in recent years inflicted additional damage, leading to losses exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. Nevertheless, Thakur assured that the state government did not let these adversities hinder progress, particularly in education where Himachal Pradesh has surged in national rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

 Morocco
2
Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

 Norway
4
U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025