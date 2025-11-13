Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

Education Minister Rohit Thakur of Himachal Pradesh proudly announced on Thursday that the state has performed exceptionally well in the field of education, despite facing significant financial constraints and challenging conditions. He noted that the government, led by the Congress party, will complete three years in office on December 11, having operated under challenging circumstances throughout its tenure.

Thakur recalled the dire financial situation inherited from the previous government, which included a debt of Rs 76,000 crore and unresolved liabilities totaling Rs 10,000 crore related to employee benefits. He stated that the transition period required significant time as they stabilized the administration after by-elections.

He further explained that financial cutbacks by the central government compounded their difficulties. The state saw reductions in loans and revenue deficit grants, alongside a discontinuation of GST compensation. Despite these fiscal challenges, natural disasters in recent years inflicted additional damage, leading to losses exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. Nevertheless, Thakur assured that the state government did not let these adversities hinder progress, particularly in education where Himachal Pradesh has surged in national rankings.

