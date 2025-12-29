CPI(M) Aims for Strong Comeback Amid Local Elections Upset
M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, announced that the LDF increased its vote share in recent local body elections despite setbacks. Plans for a strong comeback in the Assembly elections are underway. Govindan criticized UDF and BJP for fake campaigns and alleged Congress-BJP collusion in local elections.
The CPI(M) is strategizing a robust return in the upcoming Assembly elections, following mixed results in the recent local body elections. While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) saw an increase in its vote share, challenges remain, as highlighted by M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary.
Govindan noted that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the LDF secured 33.60% of the votes, which rose significantly to 39.73% in the local body polls. Despite some losses attributed to local issues and allegedly fake campaigns by the UDF and BJP, the party is optimistic about regaining ground.
Criticizing the BJP for its communal campaigns, Govindan also accused the Congress of aligning with the BJP in various local bodies. He emphasized the need for organizational strength, particularly in urban areas and announced initiatives including MGNREGA protection assemblies to galvanize support.
