Myanmar's Energy Shift: Solar Panels Emerge From the Shadows

Amid rising power shortages in Myanmar post-2021 coup, solar panels have become a crucial alternative for both residents and businesses. This shift is driven by necessity rather than environmental motives.

Chinese companies are leading the supply of affordable solar technology as traditional power infrastructure struggles. Installations have surged, with Myanmar's reliance on solar echoing trends in similar low-middle income countries.

Once a rare sight, solar panels now power homes, offices, and shops, reflecting a broader regional trend where unreliable grids and economic constraints thrust solar energy into the spotlight.