Myanmar's Energy Shift: Solar Panels Emerge From the Shadows
In Myanmar, a severe power crisis has forced residents and businesses to increasingly rely on solar panels as the country's electricity infrastructure crumbles post-coup. With Chinese firms supplying affordable panels, the shift reflects survival rather than climate goals, highlighting a regional trend of necessity-driven solar adoption.
Amid rising power shortages in Myanmar post-2021 coup, solar panels have become a crucial alternative for both residents and businesses. This shift is driven by necessity rather than environmental motives.
Chinese companies are leading the supply of affordable solar technology as traditional power infrastructure struggles. Installations have surged, with Myanmar's reliance on solar echoing trends in similar low-middle income countries.
Once a rare sight, solar panels now power homes, offices, and shops, reflecting a broader regional trend where unreliable grids and economic constraints thrust solar energy into the spotlight.
