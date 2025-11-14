Exercise Trishul: India's Armed Forces Display Unmatched Synergy in Amphibious Operations

In a striking display of military coordination, Exercise Trishul culminated at Gujarat's Madhavpur Beach, where India's armed forces carried out ambitious amphibious landing operations. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth oversaw this large-scale exercise alongside top naval and air commanders, highlighting India's multi-domain capabilities.

Embarking on the INS Jalashwa, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, along with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, evaluated the readiness of amphibious forces. This included overseeing the launch of an infantry platoon and tank via Landing Craft Mechanised, marking the onset of the beaching operations.

Exercise Trishul not only demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' ability to project power from sea to land but also underscored the tri-services' jointness and interoperability. The exercise, which involved various sectors and agencies, affirmed India's military prowess and its commitment to bolstering national defense through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

