Exercise Trishul: India's Armed Forces Display Unmatched Synergy in Amphibious Operations

Exercise Trishul showcased the seamless coordination of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force in large-scale operations involving amphibious landings, validating their joint combat readiness. Conducted across Rajasthan and Gujarat, the exercise emphasized inter-agency cooperation, multi-domain maneuvering, and the nation's commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:48 IST
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (Photo/Defence PRO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a striking display of military coordination, Exercise Trishul culminated at Gujarat's Madhavpur Beach, where India's armed forces carried out ambitious amphibious landing operations. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth oversaw this large-scale exercise alongside top naval and air commanders, highlighting India's multi-domain capabilities.

Embarking on the INS Jalashwa, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, along with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, evaluated the readiness of amphibious forces. This included overseeing the launch of an infantry platoon and tank via Landing Craft Mechanised, marking the onset of the beaching operations.

Exercise Trishul not only demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' ability to project power from sea to land but also underscored the tri-services' jointness and interoperability. The exercise, which involved various sectors and agencies, affirmed India's military prowess and its commitment to bolstering national defense through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

