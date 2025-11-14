AAP Clinches Tarn Taran, Reinforces Dominance in Punjab Bye-Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked a significant triumph in the Tarn Taran bye-election, with candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu securing victory by a margin of 12,091 votes. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated party members, highlighting that Punjab voters endorse the 'politics of work.'

In an online post, Kejriwal applauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, extending gratitude to the public and AAP workers for their efforts. He emphasized that the Tarn Taran victory reflects the citizens' trust in Bhagwant Mann's honest leadership and AAP's work-focused approach.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kaur ended up in second place with 30,558 votes, while Congress' Karanbir Singh trailed with a 27,571 vote deficit. BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu managed 6,239 votes. The by-election was necessitated following AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal's death in June.

Aside from Tarn Taran, bye-elections were held in eight constituencies across six states and one Union Territory. Notably, BJP's Devyani Rana won in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota with a margin of 24,647, while in Mizoram's Dampa, Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana triumphed by 562 votes.

In Rajasthan, Congress candidate Pramod Jain emerged victorious in the Anta constituency, defeating BJP's Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes, further showcasing the varied political landscape across the country.