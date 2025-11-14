Left Menu

Daring Tunnel Inspection Safeguards Kerala's Energy Future

Kerala's Idukki Hydroelectric Project underwent a daring safety inspection led by a team of engineers. The team navigated a 1.5 km tunnel with low oxygen levels to assess structural integrity. The operation was facilitated by ham radio communication, ensuring the project's vital contribution to state electricity continues unabated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:34 IST
Daring Tunnel Inspection Safeguards Kerala's Energy Future
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Idukki Hydroelectric Project, the state's largest power-generation facility, recently underwent a critical safety inspection led by a team of engineers praised for their courage and expertise.

Carried out in the main pressure tunnel, the inspection necessitated a complete shutdown of the Moolamattom underground powerhouse for maintenance. Water was drained from the tunnel, allowing the engineers to walk 1.5 kilometres in challenging conditions to assess structural safety.

Special communication via ham radio, set up by licensed operator Manoj, ensured the team's safety. This effort, led by Executive Engineer Saina S, was part of safeguarding the project, a historic engineering feat completed in 1976 with Canadian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Educational Footprints: Dnyaan Prasad University Paves the Way for International Success

Global Educational Footprints: Dnyaan Prasad University Paves the Way for In...

 India
2
India's Leading Role in WTO Reforms: A Call to Action

India's Leading Role in WTO Reforms: A Call to Action

 Global
3
Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Misunderstanding Cleared?

Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Misunderstanding Cleared?

 Global
4
Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Overcome Space Debris Challenge

Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Overcome Space Debris Challenge

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025