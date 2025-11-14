Daring Tunnel Inspection Safeguards Kerala's Energy Future

Kerala's Idukki Hydroelectric Project, the state's largest power-generation facility, recently underwent a critical safety inspection led by a team of engineers praised for their courage and expertise.

Carried out in the main pressure tunnel, the inspection necessitated a complete shutdown of the Moolamattom underground powerhouse for maintenance. Water was drained from the tunnel, allowing the engineers to walk 1.5 kilometres in challenging conditions to assess structural safety.

Special communication via ham radio, set up by licensed operator Manoj, ensured the team's safety. This effort, led by Executive Engineer Saina S, was part of safeguarding the project, a historic engineering feat completed in 1976 with Canadian assistance.

