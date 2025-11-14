Afghanistan Shifts Trade Routes as Tensions Escalate with Pakistan
Afghanistan is redirecting its trade through Iran and Central Asia to reduce dependence on Pakistan amidst escalating tensions. With increased use of Iran's Chabahar port and exploration of Central Asian corridors, Afghanistan aims to counter Pakistan's leverage and ensure trade stability despite border challenges.
Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan is recalibrating its trade routes by leaning more heavily on Iran and Central Asian corridors. This strategic pivot aims to minimize reliance on Pakistan, particularly its ports, which had long been leveraged by Islamabad to exert pressure on Kabul.
According to Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesperson for the Afghan commerce ministry, trade with Iran surged to $1.6 billion, outpacing the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan. Chabahar, an Indian-backed port, plays a crucial role in this transition, providing reliable alternatives to disrupted border routes.
Amidst these developments, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, set a three-month deadline for traders to shift contracts from Pakistan, underscoring Afghanistan's resolve to avoid political entanglements in trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- Iran
- trade routes
- Chabahar
- Central Asia
- commerce
- tensions
- border
- transit
ALSO READ
Flipkart Launches Zero Commission Model for Affordable E-commerce
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Chinese E-commerce
EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports
MSTC's Profit Surge: E-commerce Drives Growth in Q2
Boosting Tribal Exports: A New Era for Indigenous Commerce