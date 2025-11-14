Afghanistan Shifts Trade Routes as Tensions Escalate with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan is recalibrating its trade routes by leaning more heavily on Iran and Central Asian corridors. This strategic pivot aims to minimize reliance on Pakistan, particularly its ports, which had long been leveraged by Islamabad to exert pressure on Kabul.

According to Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesperson for the Afghan commerce ministry, trade with Iran surged to $1.6 billion, outpacing the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan. Chabahar, an Indian-backed port, plays a crucial role in this transition, providing reliable alternatives to disrupted border routes.

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, set a three-month deadline for traders to shift contracts from Pakistan, underscoring Afghanistan's resolve to avoid political entanglements in trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)