PDP Triumphs in Budgam Assembly By-Election

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) celebrated a crucial win on Friday in the Budgam Assembly by-election. Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, representing the party, secured the seat by a comfortable margin of 4,478 votes, concluding all 17 rounds of vote counting.

The victory marks a strategic uplift for the PDP, which has been striving to re-establish its standing in central Kashmir. Mehdi attributed his success to the electorate's response to longstanding negligence, emphasizing the victory as the culmination of five decades of dedicated service.

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP's chief, lauded the efforts of the candidate and expressed gratitude towards the constituents for their support, signifying renewed public trust. Meanwhile, polling occurred due to Omar Abdullah's resignation, with the Budgam constituency witnessing a competitive election featuring 20 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)