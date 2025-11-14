Left Menu

IRIS Business Services Posts Robust Q2FY26 Results and Strategic Growth

IRIS Business Services Ltd., a global RegTech firm, announced strong financial results for the second quarter of FY26, noting an 18% quarterly revenue growth and an 86% rise in EBITDA. The company sold its TaxTech business, contributing significantly to profit, and plans further investment into sales, marketing, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:39 IST
IRIS Business Services Posts Robust Q2FY26 Results and Strategic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IRIS Business Services Ltd., a leader in regulatory technology solutions, has reported notable financial growth for Q2FY26. The company's revenue jumped 18% quarter-on-quarter, while EBITDA surged by 86% despite increased sales and marketing expenditures.

A significant highlight was the divestment of its TaxTech business to Sovos, a global tax technology firm, which brought exceptional income of ₹13,598 lakhs. This sale enhances IRIS's financial position, allowing for hefty investments in their SaaS offerings and innovation initiatives.

The company's strategy to expand globally is showing results, evident in a new contract with Qatar's General Tax Authority, marking its first SupTech engagement with a tax authority. IRIS aims to leverage its financial muscle to drive growth and expand its RegTech and SupTech offerings.

TRENDING

1
Ollie Pope Silences Doubters with Century in England Warm-Up

Ollie Pope Silences Doubters with Century in England Warm-Up

 Australia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth's Transparent 'Honest Second Opinion'

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth's Transparent 'Honest Second Opinion...

 Global
3
Cooperatives: The Heartbeat of India's Progress

Cooperatives: The Heartbeat of India's Progress

 Global
4
Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes Through Cricket Records

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes Through Cricket Records

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025