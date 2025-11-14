IRIS Business Services Posts Robust Q2FY26 Results and Strategic Growth

IRIS Business Services Ltd., a leader in regulatory technology solutions, has reported notable financial growth for Q2FY26. The company's revenue jumped 18% quarter-on-quarter, while EBITDA surged by 86% despite increased sales and marketing expenditures.

A significant highlight was the divestment of its TaxTech business to Sovos, a global tax technology firm, which brought exceptional income of ₹13,598 lakhs. This sale enhances IRIS's financial position, allowing for hefty investments in their SaaS offerings and innovation initiatives.

The company's strategy to expand globally is showing results, evident in a new contract with Qatar's General Tax Authority, marking its first SupTech engagement with a tax authority. IRIS aims to leverage its financial muscle to drive growth and expand its RegTech and SupTech offerings.