Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) unveils its whitelist for the world's first Initial Coin Auction (ICA), aiming to democratize token distribution through a market-driven approach. Built on the ZKP blockchain, this model enforces transparency and fairness with anti-whale limits, providing equal opportunities for contributors in future presale settings.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:44 IST
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) has launched its whitelist, signaling the opening of what many describe as the first globally-recognized Initial Coin Auction (ICA). This innovative concept aims to redistribute control by allowing market forces to dictate token prices, achieving transparency and fairness in token sales.

Defining a new precedent in the crypto world, ZKP's ICA framework ensures market-driven pricing rather than speculative values. Each auction day permits contributions in ETH, USDC, or ZUSD, with final prices calculated from the total daily contributions against tokens released, introducing fairness and flexible entry for investors of all sizes.

To combat traditional imbalances, ZKP implements an anti-whale limit, restricting wallets to a $50,000 maximum daily contribution. Combined with verifiable on-chain records, this approach negates hidden incentives and positions ZKP as a leader in promoting equality in digital asset participation, highlighted in presale forums.

