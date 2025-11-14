India's Resilient Private Equity Landscape: Shifts in Investor Priorities

As India's private equity ecosystem evolves, a new report reveals notable shifts in investor behavior. Compiled by 360 ONE and VCCEdge, the ninth edition of the 'India Invests' report highlights a 13% rise in deal value, even as total deal volumes declined by 16%. The findings underscore a movement towards larger, conviction-led investments, particularly in sectors like Information Technology, Industrials, and Consumer Staples.

Late-stage and M&A activities have gained traction, reflecting investor preference for scale-ready, profitable ventures. Healthcare exits stood out, with a 67% jump in volume, reinforcing its position as a defensive growth sector amidst broader market uncertainties. Meanwhile, angel and seed funding saw a decline, indicating a shift towards maturity and near-term growth visibility.

Despite a challenging exit environment, secondary sales increased by 75%, providing a significant liquidity route. Additionally, fundraising activities softened, but capital raised rebounded to $8.7 billion. These insights are part of the comprehensive overview of India's private capital markets provided in the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)