Pine Labs IPO Soars: A Successful Market Debut
Fintech firm Pine Labs made a strong market debut, closing at a 14% premium over its issue price. The company aims to repay debt, invest in IT assets, and expand internationally with proceeds from its IPO, which was oversubscribed. Pine Labs competes with major fintech players globally.
Pine Labs, a leading fintech company, marked a successful market debut, with its shares closing at a 14% premium over the issue price of Rs 221 on Friday.
The stock opened at Rs 242 on the NSE, surging 9.5%, and reached a high of Rs 284 during intra-day trading, settling at Rs 252. Remarkably, the closing price on the BSE was Rs 251.30, indicating a 13.71% rise from the issue price.
The IPO funds will help Pine Labs repay its debt, enhance IT assets, and expand its global footprint. With a valuation goal of over Rs 25,300 crore supported by strong investor interest, Pine Labs aims to compete against major international players such as Adyen and Shopify.
