Pine Labs IPO Soars: A Successful Market Debut

Pine Labs, a leading fintech company, marked a successful market debut, with its shares closing at a 14% premium over the issue price of Rs 221 on Friday.

The stock opened at Rs 242 on the NSE, surging 9.5%, and reached a high of Rs 284 during intra-day trading, settling at Rs 252. Remarkably, the closing price on the BSE was Rs 251.30, indicating a 13.71% rise from the issue price.

The IPO funds will help Pine Labs repay its debt, enhance IT assets, and expand its global footprint. With a valuation goal of over Rs 25,300 crore supported by strong investor interest, Pine Labs aims to compete against major international players such as Adyen and Shopify.

