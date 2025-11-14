Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Saratov Oil Refinery

The Saratov oil refinery in Russia halted operations due to Ukrainian drone strikes. These attacks target vital Russian oil infrastructure, aiming to disrupt funding for the war in Ukraine. The refinery, managing significant oil processing, suffered damage to its primary unit, raising concerns over potential prolonged shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:59 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Saratov Oil Refinery
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of aerial assaults, Russia's Saratov oil refinery on the Volga river was compelled to cease primary oil refining operations on November 11 following Ukrainian drone strikes, two industry insiders revealed to Reuters on Friday.

Amidst an intensifying strategy to debilitate Russia's oil infrastructure and constrict its war finances, Ukraine has increased drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, notably targeting oil refineries and pipelines. On Tuesday, Ukraine's military outlined the strikes on the Saratov facility, detailing resultant explosions and a significant blaze in its vicinity.

In response to the recurrent assaults, reports and a widely circulated social media video depicted a large reservoir igniting at the refinery. Despite requests for comments, Rosneft, the entity overseeing the plant, remained silent. The refinery's main processing unit, the CDU-6, which processes 147,000 barrels daily, faces possible damage, potentially prolonging the shutdown and affecting 2.2% of Russia's oil output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025