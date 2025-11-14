Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations at Saratov Oil Refinery

In a significant escalation of aerial assaults, Russia's Saratov oil refinery on the Volga river was compelled to cease primary oil refining operations on November 11 following Ukrainian drone strikes, two industry insiders revealed to Reuters on Friday.

Amidst an intensifying strategy to debilitate Russia's oil infrastructure and constrict its war finances, Ukraine has increased drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, notably targeting oil refineries and pipelines. On Tuesday, Ukraine's military outlined the strikes on the Saratov facility, detailing resultant explosions and a significant blaze in its vicinity.

In response to the recurrent assaults, reports and a widely circulated social media video depicted a large reservoir igniting at the refinery. Despite requests for comments, Rosneft, the entity overseeing the plant, remained silent. The refinery's main processing unit, the CDU-6, which processes 147,000 barrels daily, faces possible damage, potentially prolonging the shutdown and affecting 2.2% of Russia's oil output.

(With inputs from agencies.)