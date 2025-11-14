NDA's 'Tsunami' in Bihar: A Resounding Mandate for Modi's Development Politics
The NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, described as a 'tsunami' by BJP President JP Nadda, reflects strong public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused politics. The coalition's united front defeated the opposition's divisive tactics, with an impressive voter turnout, especially among women, marking this electoral triumph.
In a strong display of public confidence in the central leadership, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a monumental victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, dubbed as a 'tsunami' by BJP National President JP Nadda. This triumph underscores widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda highlighted the public's decisive choice for growth over the opposition's 'jungle raj' tactics. He emphasized how the NDA drew support across societal sections, contrasting with the grand alliance's divisive strategies.
As of 7:30 PM, the NDA secured 133 seats against the Mahagathbandhan's 19. The BJP and JD(U) alliance, fortified by a blend of Modi's national appeal and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's local roots, charted a formidable path to victory, enthralling a historic voter turnout of 67.13%.
