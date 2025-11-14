Bridging the Gap: From Awareness to Investment in India's Securities Market

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for a concerted effort to close the awareness-investment gap among Indian investors in the securities market. Despite 63% of households knowing about market products, only 9.5% participate actively.

To address this, Sebi has launched initiatives to enhance investor confidence. At the 'Bharat ka Share Bazaar' pavilion launch, Pandey stressed the role of investor protection in fostering knowledgeable investments and announced the 'Sebi Check' tool, effective from October 1, designed to shield investors from scams.

Investor confidence is on the rise, with the number of demat account holders surging to over 13.6 crore with 21 crore accounts, and the mutual fund industry witnessing a sevenfold growth over a decade.