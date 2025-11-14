Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: From Awareness to Investment in India's Securities Market

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the need to bridge the gap between investor awareness and participation in the securities market. Despite 63% of households being knowledgeable about securities products, only 9.5% invest. Sebi aims to enhance investor protection and confidence with initiatives like the 'Sebi Check' tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:30 IST
Bridging the Gap: From Awareness to Investment in India's Securities Market
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called for a concerted effort to close the awareness-investment gap among Indian investors in the securities market. Despite 63% of households knowing about market products, only 9.5% participate actively.

To address this, Sebi has launched initiatives to enhance investor confidence. At the 'Bharat ka Share Bazaar' pavilion launch, Pandey stressed the role of investor protection in fostering knowledgeable investments and announced the 'Sebi Check' tool, effective from October 1, designed to shield investors from scams.

Investor confidence is on the rise, with the number of demat account holders surging to over 13.6 crore with 21 crore accounts, and the mutual fund industry witnessing a sevenfold growth over a decade.

