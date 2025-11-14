Left Menu

Bihar Election Triumph: PM Modi Highlights Fair Voting and Voter Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Bihar's elections as a victory for democracy, emphasizing trust in the Election Commission and the vibrant participation of Bihar's youth. While criticizing past electoral violence, he praised the peaceful conduct of current elections and encouraged engagement in voter list purification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's recent elections have been deemed a triumph for democracy and voter trust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He commended the Election Commission's role in facilitating peaceful and fear-free voting, as well as the overwhelming support from Bihar's youth in cleansing voter rolls.

The Prime Minister took a critical stance against the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reflecting on a past marred by Maoist terror and electoral violence. Modi asserted that these elections marked a stark departure from such history, as Bihar witnessed record voter turnout and absence of repolling, signaling improved electoral conditions.

Modi has also praised security forces and proactive voters for achieving a historic 67.13% turnout, with a notable increase in female participation. As the state moves on from its 'jungle raj' days, the Prime Minister urged political parties to actively engage in voter list purification efforts, underscoring the importance of every vote in upholding democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

