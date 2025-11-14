Left Menu

NMC Revokes Registration of Four J&K Doctors Amid Terror Links

The National Medical Commission has removed four Jammu and Kashmir doctors from the medical register for alleged unethical conduct linked to terror activities. An FIR was filed against them and others, following a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Investigations reveal plans for coordinated attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:09 IST
Bomb disposal squads examine the site of the car blast near Red Fort (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, namely Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, citing unethical conduct. This action was in line with evidence collected by the investigative agencies linking the doctors to alleged terror activities.

Authorities have informed all state medical councils about the cancellation. The NMC emphasized that the conduct of these doctors violated the ethical propriety expected in the medical profession, resulting in their names being stricken from the Indian Medical Register.

Dr. Shaheen Saeed and others are facing charges under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other legal statutes, following a car blast incident near Red Fort, New Delhi. Further investigations have unearthed plans for coordinated attacks across major locations in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

