Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took significant steps to enhance financial inclusion in the Northeast by inaugurating nine new bank branches across the region. The launch took place virtually during a credit outreach program in Kiphire, Nagaland, an aspirational district.

Apart from the banking initiatives, Sitharaman engaged with numerous local projects to boost entrepreneurship and skill development. These efforts included interacting with Self Help Groups, presenting financial support through CSR initiatives, and opening an Industrial Training Institute in Kiphire. The visit highlighted the region's potential for socio-economic growth.

Her itinerary also featured a visit to the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Kohima and discussions on technological initiatives. Sitharaman's three-day visit underlined the central government's commitment to the Northeast's development, echoing the NDA administration's focus on inclusive progress.