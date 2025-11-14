Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

The power line named Dneprovskaya, supplying electricity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, was deactivated. This action followed the activation of automatic protection protocols, the plant disclosed on Friday.

Presently, the facility is utilizing the Ferosplava-1 line to fulfill its internal energy requirements. Importantly, the plant has reported no breaches in safety limits or operational conditions during this transition.

The operational team is actively observing the evolving situation to ensure ongoing safety and stability. Updates on the situation are being communicated through the Telegram messaging platform.

