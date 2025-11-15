Prime Minister Modi Commemorates Tribal Leader Birsa Munda on 150th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday honored the legacy of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, marking his 150th birth anniversary. Modi extolled Munda's significant contributions to India's struggle against colonial rule, describing him as an enduring source of inspiration.

The Prime Minister coincided his tribute with Jharkhand's Statehood Day, which shares the date with Birsa Munda's birth. Modi emphasized the cultural richness of the region and wished for its continued prosperity. He communicated his sentiments in a message on 'X', expressing national pride in Munda's legacy.

The federal government is observing the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh to celebrate tribal heroes' contributions, planning a national event on November 15 in Gujarat to mark Munda's birth anniversary. The Union Government's initiative reflects a deep reverence for tribal history, culture, and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)