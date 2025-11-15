Left Menu

Dust Sensors to Combat Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

Delhi plans to deploy dust sensors across key areas to mitigate severe air pollution, focusing on road dust, a major pollution source. The initiative aims to monitor dust levels and guide targeted interventions, enhancing transparency and accountability in pollution management while involving public data access.

View of smog-covered Kartavya Path (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the chronic air pollution choking Delhi, the Centre's air pollution control agency is considering implementing a dust sensor network throughout the city and its surrounding areas. The initiative targets road dust, a significant source of particulate pollution plaguing the nation's capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is engaging with specialists to determine the sensors' efficacy and to pinpoint crucial areas for deployment. Experts emphasize the importance of not just data collection but also decisive action in reducing emissions from varied sources.

As environmental challenges escalate, the proposal is part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance dust management in Delhi-NCR, particularly during severe pollution episodes. The intended installation of sensors promises to deliver real-time dust level data, identifying pollution hotspots and assessing intervention effectiveness like road cleaning and water sprinkling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

