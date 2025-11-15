Dust Sensors to Combat Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis

In a bid to tackle the chronic air pollution choking Delhi, the Centre's air pollution control agency is considering implementing a dust sensor network throughout the city and its surrounding areas. The initiative targets road dust, a significant source of particulate pollution plaguing the nation's capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is engaging with specialists to determine the sensors' efficacy and to pinpoint crucial areas for deployment. Experts emphasize the importance of not just data collection but also decisive action in reducing emissions from varied sources.

As environmental challenges escalate, the proposal is part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance dust management in Delhi-NCR, particularly during severe pollution episodes. The intended installation of sensors promises to deliver real-time dust level data, identifying pollution hotspots and assessing intervention effectiveness like road cleaning and water sprinkling.

