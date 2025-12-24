Left Menu

CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV in NCR After AQI Improves, Stages I–III to Continue

The decision follows a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality after days of severe pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:41 IST
CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV in NCR After AQI Improves, Stages I–III to Continue
Considering the improvement and the disruptive socioeconomic impact of Stage-IV restrictions, the Sub-Committee unanimously agreed to lift Stage-IV measures across NCR. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for residents and businesses across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked all actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. The decision follows a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality after days of severe pollution.

Stage-IV—the most stringent level of GRAP—was earlier invoked on 13 December 2025, when Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked sharply and crossed the 450 mark, placing it in the “Severe+” category. The rollback now reflects improved meteorological conditions and better dispersion of pollutants.

AQI Improves to 271 Due to High Wind Speeds and Favorable Weather

During a detailed review held today, the CAQM Sub-Committee examined current air quality levels and forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Observations showed:

  • Delhi’s AQI improved to 271 on 24 December 2025, placing it in the “Poor” category.

  • Improvement was driven by high wind speeds and favorable meteorological conditions since the previous night.

  • IMD/IITM forecasts suggest that Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the “Poor” to “Very Poor” range in the upcoming day.

Considering the improvement and the disruptive socioeconomic impact of Stage-IV restrictions, the Sub-Committee unanimously agreed to lift Stage-IV measures across NCR.

Stages I–III of GRAP Remain Fully Operational

Although Stage-IV restrictions have been revoked, actions under Stages I, II, and III of GRAP (November 2025 schedule) will continue and must be strictly implemented by all concerned agencies. These measures include:

  • Enhanced pollution control at construction sites

  • Dust management measures

  • Restrictions on certain industrial operations

  • Traffic and vehicular congestion mitigation

Agencies have been instructed to:

  • Maintain strict vigilance

  • Intensify implementation of Stages I–III actions

  • Prevent any deterioration in air quality that could force re-imposition of Stage-IV restrictions

Construction and demolition sites that were specifically shut down for non-compliance cannot resume operations unless granted explicit approval by CAQM.

Citizens Advised to Follow GRAP Citizen Charter Strictly

Despite the revocation of Stage-IV, CAQM cautioned that winter weather can quickly turn unfavorable, allowing pollutants to accumulate. Citizens are urged to:

  • Follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stages I–III

  • Avoid activities that worsen air pollution

  • Support compliance efforts to keep air quality from declining further

The Commission affirmed that the Sub-Committee will continue to monitor AQI trends closely and make further decisions as necessary, based on meteorological projections and real-time air quality data.

Transparency and Public Access

The updated GRAP schedule (November 2025), detailing measures under all four stages, is available on CAQM’s official website:▶ https://caqm.nic.in/

This decision marks a crucial step in balancing public health imperatives with socioeconomic considerations while ensuring that air quality management remains responsive and science-driven.

 

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025