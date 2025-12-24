CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV in NCR After AQI Improves, Stages I–III to Continue

In a significant relief for residents and businesses across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked all actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. The decision follows a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality after days of severe pollution.

Stage-IV—the most stringent level of GRAP—was earlier invoked on 13 December 2025, when Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked sharply and crossed the 450 mark, placing it in the “Severe+” category. The rollback now reflects improved meteorological conditions and better dispersion of pollutants.

AQI Improves to 271 Due to High Wind Speeds and Favorable Weather

During a detailed review held today, the CAQM Sub-Committee examined current air quality levels and forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Observations showed:

Delhi’s AQI improved to 271 on 24 December 2025, placing it in the “Poor” category.

Improvement was driven by high wind speeds and favorable meteorological conditions since the previous night.

IMD/IITM forecasts suggest that Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the “Poor” to “Very Poor” range in the upcoming day.

Considering the improvement and the disruptive socioeconomic impact of Stage-IV restrictions, the Sub-Committee unanimously agreed to lift Stage-IV measures across NCR.

Stages I–III of GRAP Remain Fully Operational

Although Stage-IV restrictions have been revoked, actions under Stages I, II, and III of GRAP (November 2025 schedule) will continue and must be strictly implemented by all concerned agencies. These measures include:

Enhanced pollution control at construction sites

Dust management measures

Restrictions on certain industrial operations

Traffic and vehicular congestion mitigation

Agencies have been instructed to:

Maintain strict vigilance

Intensify implementation of Stages I–III actions

Prevent any deterioration in air quality that could force re-imposition of Stage-IV restrictions

Construction and demolition sites that were specifically shut down for non-compliance cannot resume operations unless granted explicit approval by CAQM.

Citizens Advised to Follow GRAP Citizen Charter Strictly

Despite the revocation of Stage-IV, CAQM cautioned that winter weather can quickly turn unfavorable, allowing pollutants to accumulate. Citizens are urged to:

Follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stages I–III

Avoid activities that worsen air pollution

Support compliance efforts to keep air quality from declining further

The Commission affirmed that the Sub-Committee will continue to monitor AQI trends closely and make further decisions as necessary, based on meteorological projections and real-time air quality data.

Transparency and Public Access

The updated GRAP schedule (November 2025), detailing measures under all four stages, is available on CAQM’s official website:▶ https://caqm.nic.in/

This decision marks a crucial step in balancing public health imperatives with socioeconomic considerations while ensuring that air quality management remains responsive and science-driven.