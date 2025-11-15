Major Fire at Kolkata Electronics Warehouse Draws Swift Response

A major fire broke out at an electronics warehouse on Ezra Street in Kolkata on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze.

Director General of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Ranvir Kumar, confirmed that the situation is largely under control. Due to the electrical and electronic items stored within, thick smoke was observed billowing from the facility.

A full contingent of 20 fire tenders and 9 water jets are engaged in the operation. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported. Ranvir Kumar told ANI, 'The situation is under control, more or less. The fire is confined, but large fumes persist.'

Additional information regarding the incident is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)