Tribal Pride and High-Speed Progress: PM Modi's Vision for India

In addressing a gathering on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the long-standing significance of tribal pride within India's national consciousness, linking it to important contributions in the country's freedom struggle. He highlighted his administration's efforts to celebrate these cultural heritages by commemorating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Criticizing previous Congress-led governments, PM Modi accused them of neglecting tribal communities, pointing to long-term issues of malnutrition and lack of education as legacies of their indifferent policies. He emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to tribal welfare and stated that his government is determined to address the injustices faced by tribal populations through targeted empowerment initiatives.

The Prime Minister also inspected the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, an emblematic infrastructure project set to drive India's transportation capabilities into a future of high-speed connectivity. Spanning 508 kilometers, the corridor promises to slash travel times between key cities, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and stimulate economic activities across the regions it connects.

