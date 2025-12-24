Luxury Car Seizure in Multi-Crore Tribal Welfare Fund Fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) under the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police seized a luxury car belonging to Soumya Shankar, alias Raja Chakra, who is implicated as the prime accused in a significant multi-crore fraud case.

The vehicle was seized from Bhubaneswar, believed to have been purchased with proceeds from crimes involving the alleged diversion of funds intended for the welfare of local tribal communities near a state-run iron ore mine.

Soumya Shankar, a BJD leader from Keonjhar district, and his associates are accused of misappropriating over Rs 32 crore from Gandhamardhan Loading Agency & Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd. The investigation is ongoing, with five individuals, including Shankar, in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)