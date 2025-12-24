Left Menu

Luxury Car Seizure in Multi-Crore Tribal Welfare Fund Fraud

The Economic Offences Wing of the Odisha Police seized a luxury car linked to Soumya Shankar, alias Raja Chakra, involved in a multi-crore fraud. Chakra allegedly misappropriated funds meant for tribal welfare in Keonjhar district, leading to his arrest and ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:59 IST
car
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) under the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police seized a luxury car belonging to Soumya Shankar, alias Raja Chakra, who is implicated as the prime accused in a significant multi-crore fraud case.

The vehicle was seized from Bhubaneswar, believed to have been purchased with proceeds from crimes involving the alleged diversion of funds intended for the welfare of local tribal communities near a state-run iron ore mine.

Soumya Shankar, a BJD leader from Keonjhar district, and his associates are accused of misappropriating over Rs 32 crore from Gandhamardhan Loading Agency & Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd. The investigation is ongoing, with five individuals, including Shankar, in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

