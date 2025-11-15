Gujarat ATS Thwarts Ricin-Powered Terror Plot

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad has detained three individuals, including a doctor, allegedly involved in producing the deadly toxin ricin. The arrest underscores ricin's potential threat as a weapon of biological terrorism.

Dr. YK Gupta, former head of AIIMS National Poison Information Centre, cautioned about ricin's extreme toxicity. 'Even a minuscule dose like one milligram can be lethal,' he stated. Dr. Gupta further explained that while ricin can be absorbed through skin or ingested, it adversely impacts the respiratory and central nervous systems, potentially leading to severe health crises and death. Notably, there is no specific antidote available.

Ricin has a notorious past in criminal use, with incidents dating back to the 1970s. It was used in targeted killings due to its seamless mixability with food or environmental elements. Originating from castor seeds, ricin is a protein that becomes inactive when heated. Post-extraction seeds are converted to cattle feed, ensuring they are ricin-free.

The recent arrests, just before the Delhi Blast near Red Fort, included Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel, and Azad. Gujarat ATS recovered two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, numerous cartridges, and castor oil from them, revealing a broader conspiracy to execute terrorist attacks nationwide.