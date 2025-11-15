Left Menu

India's Youth Face Diabetes Surge: A Call for Early Screening and Lifestyle Changes

India sees a worrying rise in Type 2 diabetes among young adults, urging proactive screening and lifestyle modifications. Studies reveal over 100 million living with the disease, with early detection essential to prevent long-term complications. Experts advocate routine health checks and a shift towards a balanced, fibre-rich diet.

15-11-2025
Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chair and Head - Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare, Delhi, and former Honorary President of AIIMS Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India is experiencing a concerning increase in Type 2 diabetes cases among younger adults, traditionally associated with those middle-aged. Recent studies indicate more than 101 million adults live with diabetes, with an additional 136 million showing pre-diabetic symptoms in India.

Data from Mahajan Imaging and Labs highlight an uptick in abnormal glucose screenings in adults under 40, emphasizing a growing need for preventive measures. Renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal emphasizes the importance of early metabolic change detection through regular screenings, especially for individuals aged 25 and above.

Healthcare professionals like Dr Harsh Mahajan underscore a metabolic shift affecting India's young population, noting early signs of insulin resistance in seemingly fit individuals. Experts advocate for incorporating advanced diagnostics with traditional screenings to tackle diabetes effectively, moving towards a more preventive healthcare approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

