Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Triumph in 2027 After Bihar Setback

After the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed readiness for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, questioning BJP's electoral tactics. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's NDA secured a commanding win, attributed largely to welfare initiatives, despite Congress's disappointing performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:18 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, reiterated that elections hold vital lessons, irrespective of the outcomes. Prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yadav's statement followed the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar, where the NDA achieved a resounding victory.

In his remarks to ANI, Yadav scrutinized the extent of BJP's triumph, particularly their strategy to attract women voters. He challenged, "The BJP boasts of substantial support from women. Their offers of Rs 10,000 won't sustain. We aim for dignity. Their 202-seat win is significant, but Bihar's success pales against our potential. We are poised for Uttar Pradesh."

In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar celebrated a decisive win. Garnering 202 out of 243 seats, the BJP led with 89 seats. The victory is attributed to Kumar's welfare programs like the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, benefiting 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Modi celebrated this as a triumph for effective governance and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

