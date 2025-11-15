Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Triumph in 2027 After Bihar Setback

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, reiterated that elections hold vital lessons, irrespective of the outcomes. Prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yadav's statement followed the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar, where the NDA achieved a resounding victory.

In his remarks to ANI, Yadav scrutinized the extent of BJP's triumph, particularly their strategy to attract women voters. He challenged, "The BJP boasts of substantial support from women. Their offers of Rs 10,000 won't sustain. We aim for dignity. Their 202-seat win is significant, but Bihar's success pales against our potential. We are poised for Uttar Pradesh."

In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar celebrated a decisive win. Garnering 202 out of 243 seats, the BJP led with 89 seats. The victory is attributed to Kumar's welfare programs like the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, benefiting 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Modi celebrated this as a triumph for effective governance and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)