Massive Drug Bust Unveiled: Clandestine Lab Dismantled in Rajasthan

In a coordinated operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Rajasthan Police dismantled a secret drug lab in Sirohi district, seizing chemicals capable of making 100 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 40 crore. Five arrests were made, including the mastermind, highlighting effective police training and quick inter-agency collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:36 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) (Photo/X/@narcoticsbureau). Image Credit: ANI
In a sweeping crackdown on illicit drug production, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Rajasthan Police have dismantled a covert laboratory situated in Daantrai village, Sirohi district, Rajasthan. The joint operation resulted in the confiscation of chemicals sufficient to produce nearly 100 kg of Mephedrone, a psychotropic drug valued at an estimated Rs 40 crore on the street.

The Ministry of Home Affairs reported the arrest of five individuals in connection with the operation, including the mastermind behind the scheme. Officials credited this breakthrough to NCB's ongoing efforts to train district police through monthly NCORD meetings, enhancing their ability to detect signs of illicit drug manufacturing.

On November 6, Sirohi Police discovered suspicious materials at an isolated farmhouse, prompting an immediate response from the NCB's Jodhpur unit. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of chemical precursors typical of Mephedrone production. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of suspects across Rajasthan and Gujarat, dismantling the network within five days.

The alleged ringleader, Vala Ram from Jalore district, reportedly turned to drug production after multiple unsuccessful attempts at competitive exams. Utilizing virtual SIM cards and the darknet, Ram evaded tracking while sourcing chemicals and equipment from Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Narcotics had seized 2 kg of Mephedrone from the syndicate, which had already produced 8 kg in total.

As authorities continue their investigation, they have lauded the operation as a testament to rapid inter-agency coordination. The NCB urges the public to report suspicious activity involving chemicals or lab equipment, emphasizing vigilance as key to preventing illegal drug operations. Tips can be directed to local police or the NCB's MANAS helpline: 1933.

(With inputs from agencies.)

