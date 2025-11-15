Tunisia's Agricultural Surge Drives Economic Growth

Tunisia's economy experienced a modest growth of 2.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, thanks to a notable expansion in agricultural activities, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Last year, during the same quarter, the Tunisian economy recorded a 2.1% growth, marking a slight improvement this year as the agricultural sector played a pivotal role.

In the beginning of 2025, the agriculture sector alone saw an 11.5% rise, underscoring its critical position in sustaining the country's economic trajectory.

