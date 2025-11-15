Tunisia's Agricultural Surge Drives Economic Growth
Tunisia's economy saw a 2.4% growth in Q3 2025, largely due to increased agricultural activity. This follows a 2.1% growth in the same quarter the previous year. The agriculture sector witnessed an impressive growth of 11.5% in the first month of 2025, contributing significantly to the overall economic performance.
Tunisia's economy experienced a modest growth of 2.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, thanks to a notable expansion in agricultural activities, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
Last year, during the same quarter, the Tunisian economy recorded a 2.1% growth, marking a slight improvement this year as the agricultural sector played a pivotal role.
In the beginning of 2025, the agriculture sector alone saw an 11.5% rise, underscoring its critical position in sustaining the country's economic trajectory.
