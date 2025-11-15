Bachendri Pal's Generous Donation Sparks Inspiration on Tribal Pride Day

Renowned mountaineer and Padma Bhushan awardee Bachendri Pal has made a significant social contribution by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation, made on her behalf, was handed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by Vinod Uniyal, Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Entrepreneurship Council.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude for Pal's generous gesture, highlighting the importance of support and service in strengthening society during challenging times. He emphasized that such contributions not only aid those in need but also inspire public participation in welfare initiatives. Pal made history as India's first woman to summit Mount Everest on May 23, 1984.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in 'Tribal Pride Day,' marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar. Dhami paid tributes to Munda, emphasizing his role in India's freedom struggle and commitment to tribal rights. He noted the state's dedication to enhancing tribal welfare through various development schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)