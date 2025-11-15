Left Menu

Bachendri Pal's Generous Donation Sparks Inspiration on Tribal Pride Day

Mountaineer Bachendri Pal donates Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses gratitude and celebrates Tribal Pride Day, honoring Birsa Munda's legacy and highlighting initiatives for tribal community welfare in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:53 IST
Bachendri Pal's Generous Donation Sparks Inspiration on Tribal Pride Day
On Bachendri Pal's behalf Vice Chairperson of State Women's Entrepreneurship Council Vinod Uniyal handed over ₹10 lakh cheque to CM Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned mountaineer and Padma Bhushan awardee Bachendri Pal has made a significant social contribution by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation, made on her behalf, was handed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by Vinod Uniyal, Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Entrepreneurship Council.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude for Pal's generous gesture, highlighting the importance of support and service in strengthening society during challenging times. He emphasized that such contributions not only aid those in need but also inspire public participation in welfare initiatives. Pal made history as India's first woman to summit Mount Everest on May 23, 1984.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in 'Tribal Pride Day,' marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar. Dhami paid tributes to Munda, emphasizing his role in India's freedom struggle and commitment to tribal rights. He noted the state's dedication to enhancing tribal welfare through various development schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025