Bachendri Pal's Generous Donation Sparks Inspiration on Tribal Pride Day
Mountaineer Bachendri Pal donates Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses gratitude and celebrates Tribal Pride Day, honoring Birsa Munda's legacy and highlighting initiatives for tribal community welfare in Uttarakhand.
- Country:
- India
Renowned mountaineer and Padma Bhushan awardee Bachendri Pal has made a significant social contribution by donating Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation, made on her behalf, was handed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by Vinod Uniyal, Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Entrepreneurship Council.
Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude for Pal's generous gesture, highlighting the importance of support and service in strengthening society during challenging times. He emphasized that such contributions not only aid those in need but also inspire public participation in welfare initiatives. Pal made history as India's first woman to summit Mount Everest on May 23, 1984.
Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in 'Tribal Pride Day,' marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar. Dhami paid tributes to Munda, emphasizing his role in India's freedom struggle and commitment to tribal rights. He noted the state's dedication to enhancing tribal welfare through various development schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Marks Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary with ₹9,700 Cr Projects
Odisha Honors Birsa Munda with Road Name and Major Projects
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Tribal Pride Day' on Birsa Munda's 150th Anniversary
Honoring a Legend: Celebrating Birsa Munda’s Legacy
Prime Minister Modi Commemorates Tribal Leader Birsa Munda on 150th Birth Anniversary