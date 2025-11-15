Left Menu

Honoring Tribal Heroes: PM Modi's Grand Initiatives on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Dediapada, Gujarat, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Modi inaugurated several tribal welfare projects and emphasized the historical contributions of India's tribal communities to the freedom struggle, while promising continued support and development initiatives for tribal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube of Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration in Dediapada, Gujarat, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. During the event, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore, aiming to improve infrastructure and development in tribal areas.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to historic tribal figures like Birsa Munda and Govind Guru, highlighting their significant roles in India's freedom struggle. Modi emphasized the tribal communities' longstanding contribution to the nation, citing figures such as Tilka Manjhi and Rani Gaidinliu as symbols of resilience and bravery in India's past.

The event also saw the announcement of various projects including Eklavya Model Residential Schools and improved connectivity infrastructure in tribal regions. Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to tribal welfare and development, citing increased funding and initiatives like the Govind Guru Chair for Tribal Language Promotion.

