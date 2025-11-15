Farooq Abdullah Calls for Peace and Accountability Amidst Tensions
JKNC President Farooq Abdullah advocates for improved Indo-Pak relations and a comprehensive investigation into the Nowgam police station blast. Emphasizing the need for expertise in handling explosives, he also addresses the current atmosphere of suspicion faced by Kashmiris nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah has urged India and Pakistan to focus on ameliorating their strained relations. In remarks to ANI, Abdullah expressed hope for diplomatic progress, recalling former PM Vajpayee's wisdom that while friends can be changed, neighbors are constant.
The call for peace comes in the wake of a tragic explosion at the Nowgam Police Station, which left nine officers dead and 32 injured. Abdullah decried the handling of the explosive device, calling for a thorough investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to root out any procedural failures.
Further, Abdullah highlighted a growing atmosphere of suspicion against Kashmiris following a recent blast in Delhi, linking such tensions to broader societal issues. He emphasized the need for an accountable inquiry to prevent recurrence, especially assessing the alleged involvement of individuals with medical backgrounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
