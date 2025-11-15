Tamil Nadu Launches Free Meal Scheme for Sanitation Workers

In a significant move to enhance the working conditions of sanitation workers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a free nutritious meals scheme in Chennai on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide three meals a day to improve the health and wellbeing of these essential workers.

Stalin announced the plan at Kalaivanar Arangam, emphasizing the indispensability of sanitation workers who operate under all weather conditions to keep the city clean. He assured that the scheme would extend to other parts of Tamil Nadu starting December 6.

Concomitant with ongoing protests against the privatisation of solid waste management in Chennai, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding workers' interests, including the establishment of retiring rooms across the city.

