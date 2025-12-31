Left Menu

Stalin Rallies DMK for Dravidian Model 2.0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin leverages New Year's celebrations to rally DMK members against the Centre's policies, advocating for the 'Dravidian Model 2.0'. He encourages transforming Pongal into a festival of social justice and vows to protect Tamil Nadu's interests against the perceived threats from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, utilized the festivity of New Year's Eve to vigorously challenge the central government ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. He called upon his DMK party members to back the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', urging them to organize 'Dravidian Pongal'.

In his message to DMK cadres—who are noted for standing against the BJP regime—Stalin portrayed his party as the bastion of Indian democracy. He sharply criticized the central government's efforts, such as the imposition of Hindi through the National Education Policy and renaming the rural employment scheme.

Stalin exhorted DMK members to launch social justice-focused Pongal celebrations and projected 2026 as the year to establish their Dravidian governance model. He underscored the notion of unity against adversaries, affirming the party's commitment to defend Tamil Nadu's values and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

