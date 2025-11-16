Left Menu

Market Momentum: Key Drivers and Trends in the Equity Sphere

In the coming week, movement in the equity market will be driven by PMI data, US Federal Reserve minutes, and India-US trade talks. Experts advise focusing on sectors with strong fundamentals, as India's markets ended the last week on a high note due to various positive factors.

Updated: 16-11-2025 14:20 IST
Equity markets are poised for significant movement in the upcoming week, influenced by domestic PMI data, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, and ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Analysts highlight the potential impact of foreign investor trading activity on market trends.

India's PMI data and US jobless claims will serve as key macroeconomic triggers, along with FOMC minutes. Experts recommend a strategic focus on sectors with robust fundamentals and clear earnings visibility to optimize portfolio positions for H2FY26 upgrades, according to Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments Ltd.

Last week saw significant gains, with the BSE Sensex increasing by 1.62% and NSE Nifty by 1.64%, driven by the resolution of the US government shutdown and better-than-expected Q2 earnings. With the conclusion of the earnings season, market attention will shift to broader domestic themes and international economic indicators.

