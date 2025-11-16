Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Target Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian forces have launched a strike on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, causing explosions and a fire. Kyiv's General Staff is currently assessing the full extent of the damage incurred from the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:24 IST
Ukrainian Forces Target Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region, according to a statement from Kyiv's General Staff on Sunday.

Reports indicate the attack resulted in explosions and a subsequent fire at the refinery site.

The extent of the damage caused by the strike is still under assessment by Ukrainian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

