Ukrainian Forces Target Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia
Ukrainian forces have launched a strike on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, causing explosions and a fire. Kyiv's General Staff is currently assessing the full extent of the damage incurred from the attack.
Ukrainian forces have targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region, according to a statement from Kyiv's General Staff on Sunday.
Reports indicate the attack resulted in explosions and a subsequent fire at the refinery site.
The extent of the damage caused by the strike is still under assessment by Ukrainian authorities.
