Mahe: India Commissions Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft

The Indian Navy is preparing to commission a new anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft named 'Mahe' on November 24, as announced by officials. Developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, 'Mahe' is the inaugural vessel of its class, embodying India's rich maritime legacy.

Equipped with torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced radar and sonar systems, 'Mahe' is designed for submarine hunting and coastal patrol duties. The craft is a testament to India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a key milestone in the Indian Navy's development journey.

With over 80% of its components sourced locally, 'Mahe' exemplifies India's proficiency in warship design and construction. The ship's crest, featuring an 'Urumi' sword, highlights its agility and precision—traits essential for dominance in shallow waters. The commissioning will signify the rise of a new generation of Indian-made naval combatants.