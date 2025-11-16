Left Menu

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel

The Indian Navy is set to commission the newly built Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft in Mumbai. This vessel, crafted by Cochin Shipyard Limited, is a significant advancement in India's self-reliance in naval ship design. It features enhanced agility and firepower necessary for coastal defense operations.

Updated: 16-11-2025 18:27 IST
  India
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its defensive capabilities with the induction of a new indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, the Mahe-class vessel.

Slated for commissioning in Mumbai on November 24, this vessel marks a pivotal development in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing local expertise in naval engineering.

With cutting-edge design, the ship integrates over 80% indigenous content and offers formidable agility, firepower, and stealth, crucial for securing India's maritime interests against potential underwater threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

