Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel

The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its defensive capabilities with the induction of a new indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, the Mahe-class vessel.

Slated for commissioning in Mumbai on November 24, this vessel marks a pivotal development in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing local expertise in naval engineering.

With cutting-edge design, the ship integrates over 80% indigenous content and offers formidable agility, firepower, and stealth, crucial for securing India's maritime interests against potential underwater threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)