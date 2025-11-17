Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

A structural collapse at a construction project at the BYD factory in Zhengzhou has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, as confirmed by local housing authorities on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday, highlighting alarming safety concerns in the construction industry.

The project in question is under the ownership of BYD's Zhengzhou branch but is being executed by a different construction company. This incident has brought to light significant questions regarding the oversight and safety measures taken during such large-scale projects.

As investigations continue, the focus is now on understanding the cause of the collapse and ensuring that appropriate action is taken to prevent future tragedies. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers present within the construction sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)