Liberty General Insurance Revolutionizes India's Infrastructure Financing with Surety Insurance Launch

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. has launched Surety Insurance in India, integrating global expertise from Liberty Mutual Insurance to support infrastructure growth. The product provides diversified risk-transfer options and aims to ease liquidity for contractors, aligning with national priorities to expand infrastructure capacity and reduce capital lock-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:51 IST
  • India

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. has officially launched Surety Insurance in India, signaling a significant milestone in bolstering the country's infrastructure financing landscape. Leveraging a wealth of experience from Liberty Mutual Insurance's Global Surety division, the launch introduces global underwriting standards and international best practices to the Indian market.

The newly introduced Surety portfolio includes diverse options like Bid Bonds, Performance Bonds, and Shipbuilding Refund Guarantees, modeled after international standards to cater to contractors, developers, and government entities. The initiative is backed by strategic partnerships with placement specialists, brokers, and major infrastructure stakeholders.

At the launch event, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO of Liberty General Insurance, emphasized the transformative potential of Surety Insurance in unlocking infrastructure capacity and easing cash flows for contractors of all sizes. With this initiative, Liberty aims to be a long-term ally in India's growth narrative by providing expertise and solutions that align with national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

