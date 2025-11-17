Canada's Inflation Eases: A Detailed Analysis

Canada experienced a drop in its annual inflation rate to 2.2% this October, driven largely by declining gasoline prices, easing food expenses, and reduced mortgage interest rates, according to Statistics Canada data revealed Monday.

The removal of the carbon levy on gasoline helped suppress yearly price rises, though a 2.7% increase in consumer prices was noted when accounting for the levy removal. The Bank of Canada remains confident in its policy stance, citing this stable inflation to justify holding the rate at 2.25% next month.

A remarkable decline in gasoline prices, down 9.4% annually, alongside a slower rise in food prices at 3.4%, contributed to this inflation trend. However, rent inflation climbed above 5%. Economists rely on core inflation indicators, like CPI-median and CPI-trim, to track price trends amidst government tax breaks and price volatility.

