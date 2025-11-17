ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025: Celebrating Army Wives’ Resilience

The Southern Star Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) hosted a momentous edition of "ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025," a unique platform designed to spotlight the bravery and success of army wives. The event highlighted compelling tales of perseverance from eight army spouses, each carving their own paths through determination and hope.

A flagship initiative by AWWA, ASMITA focuses on the strength of army partners who manage family responsibilities amid the extensive demands of military life. The event saw motivational speeches from renowned personalities like Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Para-Athlete Deepa Malik and Mitti Cafe founder Alina Alam, inspiring attendees with their words. Esteemed veteran ladies and civilian dignitaries contributed to the event's success.

Through emotive narratives, participants shared experiences of overcoming hardship, rebuilding after loss, striving towards goals amid frequent relocations, and balancing personal dreams with military duties. The stories resonated with the audience, epitomizing the determination that characterizes military families. Komal Seth, Regional President of AWWA, stressed that "ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025" is more than an event; it's a movement fostering self-confidence, support, and recognition of army wives' accomplishments, emphasizing AWWA's dedication to empowering the forces fraternity.

The event concluded with a powerful affirmation to inspire, uplift, and empower the AWWA family, reiterating that the valor behind every soldier is fortified by the strength of the women who support them. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)