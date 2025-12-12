Empowerment and Development: Nitish Kumar's Vision for Bihar through 'Jeevika Didis'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded the contributions of 'Jeevika Didis' to the state's development during a visit to Nawada district. These women, part of self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, have been instrumental in boosting the economic status of rural communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's support for 'Jeevika Didis', noting their role in improving household incomes and reducing financial stress. Initiated in 2006, the project aims to empower 5.9 lakh households across Bihar. Kumar also engaged with schoolgirls receiving self-defense training, underscoring government support for their education.

In addition, Kumar inspected local developments, including the 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' water supply scheme, a health and wellness center, a floating solar power plant by Tata Power Renewable Energy, and a promising industrial area in Rajauli. These initiatives are set to enhance infrastructure and create new economic opportunities.

