Empowerment and Development: Nitish Kumar's Vision for Bihar through 'Jeevika Didis'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar praised 'Jeevika Didis' for their vital role in the state's development. Through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, these women are financially empowering themselves and their communities. During his visit to Nawada district, Kumar also showcased projects for water, health, energy, and industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:42 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded the contributions of 'Jeevika Didis' to the state's development during a visit to Nawada district. These women, part of self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, have been instrumental in boosting the economic status of rural communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's support for 'Jeevika Didis', noting their role in improving household incomes and reducing financial stress. Initiated in 2006, the project aims to empower 5.9 lakh households across Bihar. Kumar also engaged with schoolgirls receiving self-defense training, underscoring government support for their education.

In addition, Kumar inspected local developments, including the 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' water supply scheme, a health and wellness center, a floating solar power plant by Tata Power Renewable Energy, and a promising industrial area in Rajauli. These initiatives are set to enhance infrastructure and create new economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

