Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of 45 Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

A heart-wrenching bus accident in Saudi Arabia has led to the tragic death of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, mostly from Hyderabad and Telangana, with authorities confirming details on Monday. The accident occurred when the bus caught fire near Medina after colliding with an oil tanker.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar reported that the pilgrims were on their way from Makkah to Madinah when the vehicle was enveloped in flames, leaving little time for those on board to escape. Out of the 46 passengers, 45 succumbed, while one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, remains hospitalized in a critical state.

Efforts are underway to ascertain more details, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi coordinating with the Indian Embassy. Officials are working to gather information and provide necessary arrangements for the families affected by this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)